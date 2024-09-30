6 Awesome Outdoor Adventures

It is finally fall in Austin, the season Austinites can walk outdoors without feeling like they stepped into an oven. Austin has a great outdoor culture and you can find fun things to do all over the city. However, now is a great time of year to do something a little more adventurous with your kids, and perhaps even push them to do something new. Whether you still have toddlers, or your kids are nearly as tall as you are, there is sure to be something on our outdoor adventures list that will get them excited!

Visit the Troll

Malin’s Fountain, a giant troll sculpture located in Pease Park, is fairly new to Austin, installed last spring. The sculpture, created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, is made with 80% recycled and found material, which makes it a great spot to start up a conversation with your kids about recycling and conservation. To visit the troll head, go to the park entrance at Kingsbury and Parkway. From there, walk north through Kingsbury Common, then follow the sign that says “Art in the Park.” Malin the troll is seated in a wooded area to the left. While you are at the park make sure you stop by the playground at Kingsbury Common and the treehouse immersive art installation, both located steps from the troll. Parking can be sparse, so check out peasepark.org/parking for suggestions on where to park, or public transportation options.

Hike McKinney Falls State Park

McKinney Falls State Park is the only state park inside Austin city limits. Located in Southeast Austin, the park offers hiking, biking, camping, fishing, and swimming — all close enough to home to justify a day trip. The park has several easy hiking trails that are great for families and beginner hikers. If the weather is nice you can even swim at the upper or lower falls. Parking is ample, but you may want to make a reservation if you go on a weekend or during a holiday week as the park reaches maximum capacity quickly during those times.

Visit Sweet Eats Farm

Head up to Georgetown for a taste of fall (even if the temperature isn’t quite there yet) at the Sweet Eats Farm Fall Festival. We usually think of Sweet Eats during strawberry picking season, but Sweet Eats offers year-round events and their Fall Festival is one of the best. At the Festival you will find a plethora of fall-themed activities including a corn maze, petting zoo, wagon rides, and pig races. Pick out a pumpkin from the giant pumpkin patch with over 40 varieties of pumpkins. Paint it at the festival, or take it home for carving. If you visit on a Friday or Saturday evening you can even catch a fireworks show. Check out the website for a full list of seasonal shows and activities.

Zipline Through The Trees

If your kids are thrill-seekers fall is a great time to take them zip-lining, and there are several spots around Austin to get your fill. Lake Travis Zipline Adventures, Wimberley Zipline Adventures, and Zip Lost Pines all promise a memorable experience zooming among the trees of Central Texas. Lake Travis Zip Lines and Wimberley Zip Lines are geared toward older kids, with weight and age requirements that exclude small children. Zip Lost Pines, however, offers a “Little Zipper Hour” for kids between the ages of 2-15. This special zipline adventure goes a little slower so it’s perfect for kids who want to participate, but aren’t ready for the full adventure. Be sure to check out all the FAQs before you make a reservation to make sure you and your kids meet all the rider requirements.

Play At The All Abilities Playground

Round Rock boasts one of the best playgrounds in the Austin Metro area. Play For All Abilities Park truly lives up to its name, with 140,000 square feet of safe and accessible fun. Kids can explore the sensory sandbox, swing on a variety of accessible swings, and make music with the musical elements. Bring a riding toy for your kids to race around the Nyle Maxwell Race Track before you visit Brushy Creek Village, a miniature city where your kids can let their imaginations run wild. If the weather is still hot your kids can cool down under the misters at “Missy’s Car Wash.” No matter what abilities your kids have or how old they are, they are sure to find something fun to do at the All Abilities Playground!

Learn At The Austin Nature and Science Center

The Austin Nature and Science Center is an Austin fixture, established in 1960 and tucked into a corner near Zilker Park. The center offers a variety of outdoor activities including trails, a dino pit where you can dig up dinosaur bones from the sand, and a wildlife exhibit. The animals who live at the center are rescued from various situations and cared for by a team of rehabilitation experts. You can see reptiles, owls, a bobcat, and more while walking around the trails. The center also has a Trade Counter where kids can bring in things they found in nature, such as bones or fossils, learn about them, and earn points. They use those points to “buy” something from the center like shark teeth or shells. If you want to visit the Trade Counter make sure you check the website for accurate open hours as these hours differ from the center’s hours.

Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemicalk.com