A Holiday Card PSA for All

Humor |

A Holiday Card PSA for All

I’ll never forget where I was when I realized I married an apostrophe abuser. I was standing in my kitchen, just mere feet from where I sit typing this, looking for a water jug to bring to a workout. After digging through the forgotten wedding presents and dust bunnies that inhabit the cabinets above the fridge, I found what I was looking for. I pulled it down, and dust billowed. As I blinked the particles free, something on the handle caught my eye: I froze and dropped the jug like a sweaty toddler shoe.

 

The Taylor’s, it read, written in the child-like chicken scratch that could only belong to my husband.

 

Ultimately over months of tears, conversations, acceptance and forgiveness, we have moved on from this tragedy. But I know he is not alone. November begins the season of The Holiday Card, the time of year when the country demonstrates its utter disregard for the poor, misunderstood apostrophe.

 

Yes, it may “look better” to place it wherever you want, but people, think of what we tell our children: Just because something feels good doesn’t make it right. This year, let’s all make a pledge to honor the apostrophe. No more The Taylor’s, The Taylors’, or The Taylors’s.

 

Remember: All you need do is add an “s” at the end of your name to make it plural. If your last name ends in “s,” “x,” “z,” a soft “ch,” or “sh,” then add an “es.”

 

When you add an apostrophe in the wrong place—making your name possessive, like The Taylors’ —then you’re basically mailing a card you’ve labeled as your own. Am I borrowing this holiday card from you? Would you like me to mail it back when the season is over?

 

Together, we can make a change.

Carrie Taylor is a freelance writer, editor and mother of two boys.

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Halloween At the YMCA Cedar Park

Date/Time Date(s) – 10/21/20173:00 pm – 8:00 pm Location YMCA Camp Twin Lakes Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: ymcagwc.org/articles/halloween-at-the-ymca/ Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: FREE EVENT *Open to the Community* Sponsored by ACF Brushycreek and Smile Doctors of Cedar Park Vendor Trick or Treating Games Bounce Houses Demos Kids Activities Costume Fashion Show Family […]

Craft Fair

Date/Time Date(s) – 05/10/201510:00 am – 4:00 pm Location Rec. Center Community Rooms Categories No Categories Cost: FREE Website: cedarparkfun.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Craft Fair Craft Fair Date: 5/10/2014 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Cost: Free Location: Rec. Center Community Rooms 1435 Main Street Cedar Park, Texas 78613 Add to my Calendar Outlook/iCalendarGoogle […]

Halloween at the Y

Date/Time Date(s) – 10/28/20172:00 pm – 9:00 pm Location Dell Diamond Categories Family Events Cost: $9 Website: www.ymcagwc.org/events/ Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Open to the Community $9 Admission (per person) *cash or credit card accepted (2yrs and under are Free) Take your Halloween celebration beyond ordinary at the Annual YMCA of Greater Williamson County […]

4th of July Parade

Date/Time Date(s) – 07/04/201510:00 am Location Cedar Park Center Categories Fourth Of July Events Cost: FREE Website: cedarparktexas.gov Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Parade begins at Cedar Park Center and travels down Discovery Blvd. to the Cedar Park Recreation Center. Please park at Cedar Park Center or the Cedar Park Recreation Center.  Time (Saturday) 10:00 am […]

Daddy Daughter Dance

Date/Time Date(s) – 02/17/20176:00 pm – 9:30 pm Location Cedar Park Recreation Center Categories Family Events Cost: $25 per daddy/daughter couple, $7 per additional daughter Website: www.cpparks.net Phone Number: 512-401-5500. Additional Information:  Date:  February 17, 2017  Location: Cedar Park Recreation Center – 1435 Main Street  Infants to 7 years old:  6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. […]

Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair

Date/Time Date(s) – 12/03/201610:00 am – 1:00 pm Location Byrne-Reed House Categories Fund Raiser Cost: Free Website: humanitiestexas.org/programs/2016-holiday-book-fair Phone Number: 512-440-1991 Additional Information: A number of noteworthy authors—including Lawrence Wright, David Oshinksy, Sarah Bird, H. W. Brands, Stephen Harrigan, Andrea Valdez, S. C. Gwynne, Carlotta Eike Stankiewicz, John C. Kerr, Cecilia García Akers, Chase Untermeyer, […]

Avery Ranch 2014 Annual Holiday Bazaar

Date/Time Date(s) – 11/08/201410:00 am – 2:00 pm Location Avery Ranch Morningside Park Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: https://www.facebook.com/AveryRanchHolidayBazaar Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Avery Ranch Holiday Bazaar is Nov. 8th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Location is the Morningside Park at the corners of Avery Ranch Blvd. & Morgan Creek. Description […]

Heritage Festival

Date/Time Date(s) – 04/02/20161:00 pm – 5:00 pm Location Milburn Park Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: cedarparktexas.gov Phone Number: 512-401-5528 Additional Information:           Enjoy live music, pony rides, train rides, petting zoo, kids’ rodeo, carnival games and rides, washer tournament, photos with a longhorn, sack races and inflatables.  Admission is […]

National Day of Play

Date/Time Date(s) – 06/25/20169:30 am – 1:00 pm Location Gymboree Play and Music of Arboretum Crossing Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: https://www.facebook.com/gymboreeplayandmusicofarboretumaustin/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel# Phone Number: 512-451-8644 Additional Information: National Day of Play Saturday June 25 9:30-1 at Arboretum Crossing 9-1 at Southwest Gymboree & Cedar Park Gymboree Gymboree Play & Music is celebrating 40 years […]

VSA Texas Annual Holiday Arts and Gift Show

Date/Time Date(s) – 11/26/2015All Day Location AGE of Central Texas Categories Family Events Cost: free Website: vsatx.org Phone Number: 512-454-9912 Additional Information: VSA Texas presents its annual Holiday Art and Gift Show at the AGE of Central Texas Building, Room 101, Austin, TX, 78705. The festive holiday art and gift show runs from November 16 […]

July 4th Events

Celebrate our nation’s birthday in style with a parade, fireworks and music at one of these family-friendly events around the Austin area! Parade, 8:30 a.m. Lakeway Dr., Lakeway Parade, 9:15 a.m. Main Plaza, Downtown New Braunfels Parade, 9:30 a.m. Dawn Dr., Lago Vista Parade, 10 a.m. Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park Parade, 10 a.m. 221 E. Main St., Round Rock Parade, 10 a.m. Main St., Fredericksburg Celebration […]

Cedar Park Childcare

  Kiddie Academy recently opened a new location in Cedar Park. Kiddie Academy provides educational child- care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. The new location is at 1602 Medical Pkwy. The center is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!