Con el tiempo he podido comprobar que todo comportamiento humano ya sea bueno o malo, primero se fabrica en la mente. Así que, pregúntate, en momentos estresantes ¿me enfoco en ganar, ofender o entender la situación? Tu mente determina tu comportamiento, y tu comportamiento se convierte en tu identidad. Enfoque igual a comportamiento. La próxima vez, elige conscientemente tu reacción a la provocación, y así estarás siempre en control. ¡Piensa Positivo!

How Do You Act in Times of Stress?

Over time I’ve seen that all human behavior, good or bad, is first made in the mind. So ask yourself: in stressful moments do I focus on winning, offending or understanding the situation? Your mind determines your behavior, and your behavior becomes your identity. Focus the same on behavior. Next time, consciously choose your reaction to provocation, and you will always be in control. Think Positive!