¿Cómo Actúas en Momentos de Estrés?

Piensa Positivo |

¿Cómo Actúas en Momentos de Estrés?

Con el tiempo he podido comprobar que todo comportamiento humano ya sea bueno o malo, primero se fabrica en la mente. Así que, pregúntate, en momentos estresantes ¿me enfoco en ganar, ofender o entender la situación? Tu mente determina tu comportamiento, y tu comportamiento se convierte en tu identidad. Enfoque igual a comportamiento. La próxima vez, elige conscientemente tu reacción a la provocación, y así estarás siempre en control. ¡Piensa Positivo!

 

How Do You Act in Times of Stress?

Over time I’ve seen that all human behavior, good or bad, is first made in the mind. So ask yourself: in stressful moments do I focus on winning, offending or understanding the situation? Your mind determines your behavior, and your behavior becomes your identity. Focus the same on behavior. Next time, consciously choose your reaction to provocation, and you will always be in control. Think Positive!

 

Related Articles

¿Cómo Comunican?

  En mi experiencia, he aprendido que es la forma en que usted se expresa más que el mensaje en sí. Un estudio realizado por el Dr. Albert Mehrabian, un experto en el arte de la comunicación, lo confirma con un hallazgo de que nuestras palabras sólo tienen un 7 por ciento de la potencia […]

Auto Control con Personas/Momentos Difíciles

Si buscáramos en Google cuales son las razones principales por las que cualquier tipo de relación no termina bien al momento de hablar de diferencias, la comunicación está al inicio de la lista. Sin embargo, me he dado cuenta que la raíz de una mala comunicación es la falta de autoconciencia. Si la persona estuviera […]

Hechizos Mentales

“No tengo suerte en el amor,” “siempre he sido malhumorado,” “primero pobre, que rico desdichado”… Estas populares frases, muchas veces creadas por uno mismo, o peor aún, implantadas en nuestra mente por alguien más, parecen darnos una identidad, convirtiéndose en hechizos que marcan nuestra vida. Nuestra mente reproduce en acciones lo que cree de sí […]

Auto-Profecía

Auto-Profecía No hay tal cosa como la mala suerte. Si son de los que piensan que nacieron con mala estrella por las vivencias pasadas, o peor, porque alguien más se los dijo; están equivocados. De acuerdo al escritor Napoleón Hill, nuestra mente es responsable de fabricar nuestros pensamientos diarios y si estos son negativos pues […]

Significado del Enojo en la Relación de Pareja

En mi experiencia, me he dado cuenta que en las relaciones en donde más se le dificulta al ser humano manejar sus emociones es precisamente en la relación de pareja. Y el enojo, aunque pudiera parecer una emoción negativa, simplemente es una manera de expresar que la persona está dolida. Cuando entendí esta parte, se […]

Depresión

La fórmula exitosa para caer en depresión es pensar en lo que no tienes. En otras palabras, piensa en lo que ya sea por suerte o por desgracia, no has conseguido obtener. ¡No lo hagas! Es normal que de vez en cuando no se tenga la misma energía o entusiasmo por las ocupaciones de la […]

El Amor Verdadero

Cual sea que sea el concepto que tengas sobre la existencia del amor verdadero ya sea pesimista u optimista, eso es lo que repetidamente encontrarás. Fíjate bien, nuestra mente siempre encuentra lo que esta acostumbrada a ver o a creer. Por ejemplo, ¿te ha pasado que cuando estás por comprar algo nuevo, como por ejemplo […]

Errores

El famoso dicho que dice “mas sabe el diablo por viejo que por diablo” nos recuerda que entre mas experiencias vividas tengamos nos hacemos mas sabios. Sobretodo de los grandes errores que muchas veces como humanos cometemos. Pero una vez cometido el error, no queda mas que aprender de el y si es posible corregir […]

El Verdadero Significado del Enojo

Piensa Positivo El enojo es uno de los sentimientos que el ser humano normalmente quiere evadir por obvias razones. Pero cuando me di cuenta del verdadero motivo porqué nos enojamos mi miedo a sentirlo disminuyó. Ya que el enojo no es otra cosa que dolor. Ya sea dolor al ego, dolor en el amor propio, […]

Luchando Contra la Flojera

by Leslie Montoya, host of Despierta Austin   Se llega el momento de entregar ese papeleo importante, proyecto o tarea que tiene un día de vencimiento y no lo tienes listo. El dejar las cosas para el famoso “mañana” puede convirse en un estilo de vida, que con el tiempo se convierte en una identidad. […]

Conformismo vs. Plenitud

Piensa Positivo  La diferencia entre el conformismo y plenitud puede ser confusa. Cuando nos conformamos con lo que nos ofrece la vida, nuestro entusiasmo por experimentar situaciones nuevas se adormece, aceptando la realidad que se antepone. Mientras que la plenitud nos muestra la realidad pero con un sentir de felicidad y paz consigo mismo. Ambos […]

Cómo Hablar Sobre las Cosas Difíciles

P: Estoy hacienda bien respondiendo las preguntas de “por qué”, las cuales hacen mis hijos sobre cosas cotidianas como comer sus verduras o irse a la cama. Pero estoy confundido sobre temas difíciles como el divorcio y la guerra. Por lo general, murmuro algo como, “halemos de ello más tarde”, pero más tarde nunca llega. […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!