Me he podido dar cuenta que una de las necesidades humanas es la de obtener la confianza y respeto de las personas que nos importan. He comprobado que la manera más auténtica y duradera de lograrlo es que nuestras palabras sean congruentes con nuestro comportamiento. Un buen sermón puede acaparar la atención de la gente pero cuando el que da el sermón también vive de acuerdo a lo que predica entonces es ahí cuando el respeto y la confianza nace inevitablemente. La manera de lograr ser congruente es estando consciente todo el tiempo de lo que dices y cómo te comportas. Al inicio es retador pero después se convierte en tu estilo de vida. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Congruence

I’ve come to realize that one of humanity’s main desires is to obtain the trust and respect of the people we care about. I’ve found that the most authentic and lasting way to achieve this is for our words to be congruent with our behavior. A good sermon can get people’s attention, but when the preacher also lives according to what he preaches, that is when respect and trust inevitably arise. The way to achieve congruence is by being aware all the time of what you say and how you behave. In the beginning, it’s challenging but later it becomes your lifestyle. Think Positive!

Leslie Montoya, life coach and host of Despierta Austin.