La mayoría de las veces, el dar una crítica puede ser incómodo y hasta mal recibido. Incluso, el recibir una crítica para muchos puede ser motivo para reaccionar a la defensiva. Con el paso del tiempo, he comprobado tres aspectos importantes para dar una critica constructiva sin dañar la relación. Primero, dejale saber a la persona la intención de tu crítica. Al saber que tu intención es genuina y positiva ayudará a que la persona no solo escuche tus palabras pero tambien tu corazon. Segundo, muestra compasión en tus palabras. Y tercero, elige el lugar adecuado para dar la crítica y que de preferencia sea a solas. Es incomodo y de mal gusto corregir a alguien en público. Ponlo a prueba, y veras como tu critica sera bien recibida. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Constructive Criticism

Most of the time, giving criticism can be uncomfortable and even poorly received. Getting criticism can make many people react defensively. Over time, I’ve noticed three ways to give constructive criticism without damaging the relationship. First, convey the intent of your criticism. Knowing that your intention is genuine and positive will help the person listen to not only your words but also your heart. Second, show compassion in your words. And third, choose the right place to give criticism, preferably in private. It’s uncomfortable and in bad taste to correct someone in public. Put it to the test, and you’ll see your criticism will be well received. Think positive!