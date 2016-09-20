Do Old Tires Make a Crummy Surface?

Lifelines |

Do Old Tires Make a Crummy Surface?

Tire crumb is recycled rubber from old tires that is ground up into crumbs. These crumbs are used to make playground surfaces for cushioning under swings, slides and other play equipment. Tire crumbs also are used to make synthetic turf—green plastic grass blades suspended in a thick layer of tire crumb, which looks like soil.

 

Recycling old tires this way seemed like a good idea because tires aren’t biodegradable and can’t go in landfills. But many experts worry that tire crumb hasn’t been properly evaluated and could be a health hazard for children and student athletes.

 

Harmful Chemicals

Because tire crumb is made from used tires, it probably contains the same chemicals found in tires. Chemicals are added to rubber during the manufacturing process. These may include zinc, sulfur, carbon black and oils that contain polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

 

A Yale University researcher tested tire crumb samples and identified 96 different chemicals. About half of these chemicals had not been evaluated to see if they were health hazards. Of the chemicals that had been tested, 10 to 20 percent can cause cancer. About 40 percent of these chemicals can irritate the respiratory tract. Some can cause asthma.

 

What’s Being Done

Public concern about the safety of recycled rubber tire crumb used in playground surfaces and playing fields in the US has prompted action by federal agencies. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are currently working to find answers. Scientific information evaluating health risks from tire crumb are limited. To fill this gap in knowledge and data, these agencies are conducting a large study across the US—the first one of its type.

 

“We are committed to supporting more comprehensive efforts to assess risk from tire crumb,” says the EPA.

 

The final results of the study, which began in early 2016, are expected to be released this year. Hopefully, it will answer questions about whether children who play on tire crumb surfaces and fields are exposed to these health hazards.

  •   Chemical Risk. The study is analyzing chemicals found in recycled tire crumb. Because not all tire crumbs are made the same way, they’re testing samples from different manufacturers. Samples have been collected from 40 indoor and outdoor
    playing fields and 9 recycling plants.

 

  •   Exposure Risk. The study will identify ways in which people can be exposed to tire crumb and associated risks. Children’s skin can come in contact with tire crumb if they fall or slide on the surface. Tire crumb dust can get on children’s shoes or clothes. Some children might swallow tire crumb pieces or dust without meaning to. Chemicals found in tire crumb can be inhaled. To understand the impact of heat, the study will look at exposure during the hottest months of 2017.

 

How to Protect Your Child

The CPSC recommends taking precautions when your child plays on a surface containing tire crumb. Some commonsense steps are:

 

  1.   Wash hands after playing on a tire crumb surface and before handling food.
  2.   Clean other areas of exposed skin (in addition to washing hands).
  3.   Don’t eat food or drink beverages while standing or sitting on tire crumb surfaces.
  4.   Clean any toys that come in contact with the tire crumb surface.
  5.   Change clothes if you see signs of tire crumbs, such as black marks or dust.
  6.   Remove and clean shoes contaminated with tire crumb dust before going in the house.
  7.   Keep tire crumb material out of your child’s mouth. Don’t let your child chew on it or swallow it.
  8.   Limit the time your child is on a tire crumb surface on extremely hot days.
  9.   Promptly clean any skin cuts and abrasions to reduce the risk of infection.

 

For more information, see the “Federal Research on Recycled Tire Crumb Used on Playing Fields” on the EPA website.

 

Brenda Schoolfield is a freelance medical writer who splits her time between Austin and Seattle.

 

Related Articles

Is This Playground Safe?

Hint: Check the Landing Surface Playground injuries are increasing. Even though playground safety standards have improved, more children are getting hurt. Recently released data reports that: • Every year, more than 200,000 children get hurt on the playground badly enough to need medical care in the emergency department. • About 20,000 of these children have […]

Study Finds Overweight Kids Who Eat Veggies Are Healthier

Getting children who are overweight to regularly eat even just a helping or two of the right vegetables each day could improve their health in critical ways, according to a new study in the November edition of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The study found that making nutrient-rich vegetables (including leafy […]

How Safe Is Your Sunscreen?

  You may not be doing the right things to protect your children from sun damage. As many as 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. “Skin cancer risk is related to cumulative lifetime sun exposure,” says Dr. Ted Lain, a board-certified dermatologist in the Austin area. “Protecting children from a […]

Baring It All – 5 Sun Exposure Myths That Need to Fade Away

Summer is just around the corner: carpools, recess and homework will soon be replaced with road trips, swimsuits and sun! So you—and your kids—should know that 1 in every 3 cancers diagnosed worldwide is a skin cancer. UV radiation, through exposure to sunlight, is the major environmental factor responsible for basal cell, squamous cell and […]

About face

About face 2013-02-01 Author: Sara Rider  Winter is a time of year when many of us think about our health a little more often than we usually do. We battle cedar fever starting in December, worry about colds and flu as January approaches and wonder what new bug children will bring home from school or […]

Finding Balance class for seniors

Date/Time Date(s) – 09/20/20162:00 pm – 3:00 pm Location San Marcos Activity Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: Phone Number: 512-753-3584 Additional Information:   DESCRIPTION: Looking for an exercise class that can help you strengthen your balance? Join CTMC Home Health on the third Tuesday of each month for a variety of activities that will […]

Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup

Date/Time Date(s) – 03/25/201710:00 am – 2:00 pm Location Gupton Stadium Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: cedarparktexas.gov Phone Number: 512‑401‑5300 Additional Information: Bring products in original containers if possible ∙ Limit of 5 gallons of paint per car ∙ Separate and group items prior to drop-off and label them ∙ Go through the line […]

Allergy attack

Allergy attack 2013-02-26 Author: Sara Rider For the thousands of children and adults who struggle with various types of allergies, part of the question is always, “Why me?” Why is my child allergic to chocolate or eggs or shellfish? Why do my siblings suffer from cedar fever or why am I allergic to cats and […]

What Your Child Needs to Know About Dogs

Here’s a “safety talk” to have with your child: what to do when interacting with dogs. You’ve probably had many conversations about how to cross the street, how to deal with strangers and other safety concerns. But what are you teaching her about staying safe around dogs— your family’s or someone else’s? About 4.5 million […]

CLEAN UP!

The new year is a great time to teach and inherit good habits, and cleaning up is a great way to start the year fresh and without the old clutter. Here are a few tips to get kids involved in keeping the house clean while maintaining a fun atmosphere. Providing kid-sized brooms or mops makes the chore cute and fun! It’s a sweet and […]

Clean Sweep

Date/Time Date(s) – 04/09/20169:00 am Location All over Austin (after party at festival beach) Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: keepaustinbeautiful.org/program/clean-sweep Phone Number: 512-391–0617 Additional Information: Join over 4,000 volunteers for the Keep Austin Beautiful 2016 Clean Sweep, the largest annual city-wide service day spanning 130+sites throughout the greater Austin area. The network of cleanups […]

Protect Your Baby from SAFE SLEEP SABOTAGE

Did well-meaning relatives shower your baby with holiday gifts that could be dangerous? Fuzzy baby blankets, cute stuffed animals and cheerful bumper pads can pose a serious risk to babies if parents don’t know about recent safe sleep recommendations. Placing these  items in a baby’s crib can increase the risk of sudden unexpected infant death. What Is Sudden Unexpected Infant Death? […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!