Con el tiempo, he aprendido que el auto control emocional empieza cuando tomás total responsabilidad de TU comportamiento, dejando de culpar a los demás. Cuando sea inevitable tratar con personas o eventos difíciles, recuerda que aun TU estas en control de cómo dejas que estos eventos afectan tu vida. No es lo que nos pasa sino la interpretación que le damos a lo que nos pasa. ¡Piensa Positivo!

In control

Over time, I have learned that emotional self-control starts by taking full responsibility for YOUR own behavior, ceasing to blame others. When dealing with difficult people or events, remember that YOU are still in control of how you let these events affect your life. It’s not what happens to us that matters, but the interpretation that we give to what happens to us. Think Positive!

Leslie Montoya, life coach and host of Despierta Austin.