“El cuerpo grita lo que la boca calla.” Cuando escuche por primera vez esta frase, me hizo sentido. Y me hizo comprender que la enfermedad es solo la señal de alerta, avisandonos de la falta de salud física y emocional. De acuerdo a la escritora y motivadora Louise Hay, las emociones que enferman al cuerpo son el odio y el miedo. Si se pierde el control de estas emociones lo más probable es que se pierda el control de la salud. No calles o ignores las emociones; aprende a manejarlas. Tu cuerpo te lo agradecerá. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Sickness

“The body screams what the mouth doesn’t say.” When I first heard this phrase, it made a lot of sense to me. It made me realize that illness is an alert signal, making us aware that our bodily and emotional health are in need. According to the writer and motivational speaker Louise Hay, the two emotions that have the power to make our bodies ill are hate and fear. If you lose control of these emotions, then the body’s health could be out of control as well. Don’t quiet or ignore your emotions; master them. Your body will appreciate it. Think Positive!

Leslie Montoya, life coach and host of Despierta Austin