Toma unos minutos y reflexiona en lo siguiente. ¿Cuando fue la ultima vez que tuviste un crecimiento personal en tu vida? ¿Como te sentiste? El crecimiento personal produce felicidad instantáea va que es una de las necesidades del alma. Y la manera efectiva de llenar esa necesidad es mediante expectativas propias y no poniendolas en los demás. En este nuevo año que comienza, planteate expectativas reales que sabes que podras alcanzar. Y si te cuesta hacerlo, solo ten paciencia y persevera. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Expectations

Take a few minutes and reflect on this: when was the last time you experienced personal growth? How did you feel? Personal growth produces instant happiness because it is a need of the soul. And an effective way to fulfill this need is by setting personal expectations and not putting them on others. This new year, start by setting real expectations that you know you will accomplish. If you find it difficult, just keep calm and persevere. Think Positive!