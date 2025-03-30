Give Kids Something To Laugh About

Sometimes life can be difficult. Whether we are feeling anxious about current affairs or dealing with a health issue, laughter—believe it or not—can help us persevere. As adults, we tend to get bogged down with our to-do lists and stresses of daily life and forget how beautiful it is to let loose and have a good laugh. Unfortunately, most adults do not laugh enough. One study found that healthy children may laugh as much as 400 times per day, but adults only laugh an average of 15 times a day.

If we stop for a moment and observe our children, they are probably laughing and playing freely without stress on their shoulders. We can learn so much from them when it comes to being lighthearted. It is important to raise them in such a way that they will continue to experience fun and laughter throughout their lives. We can create a positive environment for them, by stopping to have a laughing fit together.

Why Is Laughter So Important?

Science shows us that laughter is like medicine. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughing is one of the easiest ways to reduce stress and anxiety. Laughing transforms the body and mind, boosting positive emotions like happiness, peace, and humor.

When we laugh, the ventromedial prefrontal cortex of our brain is activated. It releases feel-good hormones called endorphins to allow us to experience pleasure and satisfaction. Laughing also reduces our stress response because the stress hormones like cortisol, epinephrine (adrenaline), and dopamine are lowered. We feel energized since we take in more oxygen-rich air when we laugh. Finally, laughing relaxes our muscles, which soothes tension from stress. A good laugh can leave muscles relaxed for up to forty-five minutes.

The muscles that help us smile also affect how we feel. When we use these muscles, we trigger a part of our brains that improves our mood. One research study involved having participants hold a pencil in one of three ways to get them to make certain facial expressions without telling them exactly what they were doing. The first group held the pencil sideways in their mouths to force a smile. The second group stuck the pencil in lengthwise to force a frown. The last group, the control group, held the pencil in their hands. Participants were asked to watch cartoons and rate how funny they were to them. The group with the sideways pencils (the “smiling” group) had higher funny ratings than the lengthwise group (the “frowning” group). The control group scored between the other two groups. This study showed how smiling and laughing can change how we perceive the world.

Researchers also found that facial expressions can reduce negative feelings like pain and sadness. In one study, researchers applied an uncomfortable heat to subjects’ arms and then asked them to make either a relaxed face, an uncomfortable face, or a neutral face. The results showed that the people who made a relaxed face experienced less pain than those who made an uncomfortable or neutral face. This happens because smiling releases endorphins and serotonin, which are thought to minimize any pain we feel.

Laughter is beneficial because it also changes how we look at a situation. A silly moment can distract from negative emotions like anger, guilt, and stress. It sure is hard to feel negatively when you are cracking up! Laughter gives us a more lighthearted perspective when faced with challenges and helps us view such events as positive opportunities as opposed to threats.

Next, laughter builds resilience, the ability to adapt well to adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or significant sources of stress. When children are resilient, they are braver, more curious, more adaptable, and more able to obtain happiness and success. Additionally, resilience can help cushion us from mental health conditions like anxiety and depression because it improves our ability to cope, according to the Mayo Clinic. Laughter plays a significant role in how we process adversity by allowing us to escape from our problems for a little while. By teaching our kids to laugh even in times of pain, we are giving them a tool to help them be more resilient as they mature.

Laughing with our kids builds a bond with them. Joyous moments create an uplifting environment at home. What’s fun is that laughter tends to be contagious, so your whole house could be giggling up a storm. Finally, the best part of laughing is that it’s completely free and always accessible to us, without any side effects (except for maybe a few aches on your side from laughing so hard).

So, how can we laugh more with our kids? Here are 10 ideas to get you rolling (on the floor).

Start a laughing contest to see who can make the other person laugh first.

Play fun games like Charades, Twister, and Pictionary.

Read joke books and websites and share your favorites.

Create funny stories using Mad Libs or whisper down the lane.

Have a family talent show and see who has the funniest routine.

Dress up in silly costumes.

Watch a comedy television show or movie together as a family.

Talk in a silly language like pig Latin.

Keep a collection of funny quotes and pictures that you can bring out to get everyone laughing.

Try laughter yoga with your kids. This practice combines breathing exercises, yoga, stretching, and laughing.

Sandi Schwartz is an award-winning author, freelance journalist, and mother of two.