It’s a trip being a parent in 2019. Not only do we have the most resources of any previous parenting generation at our fingertips, but we also have the NoseFrida. We are, as the youth say, hashtag blessed. As a modern parent, I am certainly thankful for:

Netflix. Thank you, “Kid” Netflix profile, for providing my child with a library of vaguely similar content to keep small ones entertained as I Marie Kondo the garage. I’m looking at you, 500 different series of Power Rangers. Maternity clothes. Yes, I’m aware all generations have had some form of maternity clothes, but 2019 maternity outfits don’t look like they belong on Clifford the Big Red Dog. They are stylish! Which means wearability goes far past pregnancy and post-partum. That means getting fashion and figure compliments, when really your distressed jeans are topped with spandex keeping your blown-out belly button in place. Organic snacks. Nothing gives me more satisfaction than packing my child’s lunch full of organic goodness. Sure, organic cereal may still have a little arsenic and the organic crackers taste like cardboard. But feeding your kids snacks has never been easier or more guilt-free. Cute child leashes. It’s no longer acceptable to let your children roam free, which means child leashes in recent years have gained acceptability points in public opinion. They also come attached to adorable backpacks, really crushing the dog analogy. Two thumbs up from this mom of fast runners. Facebook. Thank goodness for social media. Where else can you get a heavy dose of shame and spend hours reading conflicting advice on the best ways to potty train your children while inflicting only a small amount of trauma?

It’s a great time to be alive.

Carrie Taylor is a freelance writer, editor, and other of three.