Para crear un hábito, primero necesitas saber que por lo general hay dos fuerzas emocionales que nos impulsan a actuar, estas son el miedo y el placer. Cada una de estas fuerzas puede ser usada para motivarnos a actuar dependiendo de la situación. Por ejemplo, supongamos que quieres bajar de peso y la fuerza que te motiva a mantener el hábito de comer saludable es el miedo a engordar. Pues entonces, en el momento de la tentación, visualiza cómo es que te verás en el futuro si no te detienes ante la tentación. Lo que se te venga a la mente en el momento será poderoso para actuar al menos con conciencia. Busca tu fuerza emocional para crear los hábitos que quieras; tu tienes tu propia estrategia. ¡Piensa positivo!

HABITS

To create a habit, you first need to know there are two emotional forces that drive us to act: fear and pleasure. Each of these forces can be used depending on the situation. For example, suppose you want to lose weight and the force that motivates you to maintain the habit of eating healthy is the fear of becoming overweight. Then at the moment of temptation, visualize how you will see yourself in the future if you don’t stop before temptation. Whatever comes to mind will be powerful to act at least with conscience. Find your emotional strength to create the habits you want; you have your own strategy. Think positive!