I don’t know about you, but dinnertime at my house is the absolute best. I never have to beg, plead or coerce my kids and husband to come to the table and eat every bite of the nutritious, organic, GMO– and steroid–free meal I’ve prepared. I cherish the uninterrupted and intimate family conversations we hold (TV off, phones hidden away).

Follow these easy steps for a dinner everyone from the dog to the trash can will love.

1. Reactivate your Pinterest account.

2. Pour a glass of wine.

3. Pin a minimum of 15 recipes.

4. Drink the wine as you become overwhelmed.

5. Decide to make the taco recipe you’ve made every week for years because it’s safest.

6. Begin the food prep and ignore the shouts of “MOMMY!” echoing through the house. They don’t actually need you; that’s just a child’s primal need to interrupt.

7. Get fancy and make your own paleo taco seasoning. It doesn’t taste as good, but at least you can put it in a cute mason jar and store it by your dusty spice rack.

8. Chop vegetables, even though you’re the only one who will eat them. Repeat “At least I try” in your head.

9. Plate tacos with sides of your choice.

10. Respond accordingly to the patrons’s complaints: “My taco is smaller than his,” “I don’t like beans,” “I don’t like meat,” “I don’t like tacos,” “These smell gross,” “I just want cheese,” “Can’t you make something else?”

11. Plead and bargain for bites to be taken. Be prepared to lose some of your dignity.

12. Once a third of each diner’s plate has been consumed, assemble your white flag and release the prisoners from their chairs.

13. Eat everyone’s leftovers.

14. Clean dishes (Pro tip: Use paper plates for easy disposal).

15. Pour a large glass of wine.

16. Search Pinterest for tomorrow’s dinner.

Carrie Taylor is a freelance writer, editor and mother of two boys.