As someone who routinely misplaces…everything, I fully appreciate the existence of GPS trackers used to keep tabs on your keys, wallet, phone, children, etc. But honestly, since having kids I can think of a million better uses for those types of devices. For the sake of brevity, I’ve listed my top three (the fourth being my actual children, but I figure we are all parents here and that is a given).

Sippy cups—Have you ever gotten in your car and wondered, “What’s that smell?” And after crossing off the usual culprits (old diapers, old socks, old chicken nuggets), have you ever had the displeasure of finding a sippy cup filled with curdled milk a day away from becoming cottage cheese? The worst.

Stuffed animals—My oldest son’s “babies,” the animal-blanket hybrids that—no matter how many times they are washed—always smell like goldfish, often go missing. And we don’t leave the house without The Babies. No one in the Taylor house leaves The Babies in a corner. Tracking these things down has cost me so many hours of my life I can’t keep count. (My search party and I once spent 30 minutes looking, only to find them stuffed in the bottom drawer of the refrigerator.)

Snacks—I’m referring to my own snacks. The small packaged treasures I keep hidden away so my toddler doesn’t see or hear me open the wrapper. In my attempts to avoid the dreaded, “What you got?” I stash away treats in such discreet hiding spots that I end up completely forgetting where I put them a day later. Mom brain is real, people.

Carrie Taylor is a freelance writer and mother of two boys.