No hay tal cosa como la mala suerte o que naciste con mala estrella. Las creencias limitantes son hechizos mentales que ya sea que los hayas creado en tu mente por experiencias vividas o peor aún, porque alguien más te implantó esas ideas. En una ocasión me encontré con una amiga que ya tenia tiempo de no ver y me empezo a platicar de sus malas experiencias en el amor. Ya casi para terminar la conversación me dijo “pues como ves, mi mala suerte me persigue hasta en el amor” sabiendo el poder que tiene nuestra mente, le pregunte porque pensaba que tenía mala suerte y con una sonrisa irónica me contestó, “pues que no escuchaste todas mis tragedias con mis relaciones anteriores” y después cerró la conversación diciendo, “bien me dijo mi tía desde niña, que había nacido con mala estrella” Si una cosa he comprobado es que en el amor no existe buena o mala suerte. Si sabes lo que quieres o lo que no quieres en una relación es más fácil hacer decisiones que eviten el arrepentimiento. La suerte se basa en las decisiones conscientes que hagas hoy y si te equivocaste en el pasado solo aprende de ello y no lo repitas. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Bad Luck

There is no such thing as bad luck. Limiting beliefs are mental spells that you either created from past experiences or, even worse, they exist because someone else implanted those ideas. On one occasion, I met a friend who I had not seen in a while. During the conversation, she started to tell me about all her bad experiences in her romantic relationships in the past. At the end of the conversation she said, “My bad luck also hurts my romantic life.” Knowing that our minds are so powerful, I asked her why she would think she had bad luck. With an ironic smile she said, “Did you not listen to all my discouraging stories about love?” And she closed the conversation by saying, “My aunt was right. I was born with bad luck.” If there’s one thing I have learned, it is that, in love, there is no bad or good luck. It is easier to make better decisions and avoid regret when the person is assertive about what he or she wants or does not want. Luck is based on the conscious decisions that you make every day. And if you are wrong, learn from them and avoid repeating those mistakes. Think Positive!