Manejo Mental 

De acuerdo a expertos en el comportamiento humano, el ser humano tiene aproximadamente 50,000 pensamientos al dia. Reflexiona, ¿cuántos de estos pensamientos, que tienes al dia, eliges conscientemente? Es en la mente donde inicia la planeación de un día productivo. En cierta ocasión se acercó una madre muy afligida platicandome lo mala madre que sentía ser porque nunca sentía que el tiempo que pasaba con sus hijos era suficiente. Después de revisar sus actividades y la manera en cómo repartia su tiempo física y mentalmente durante el día, se dio cuenta que al llegar a casa después del trabajo dedicaba aproximadamente 30 minutos pensando en los pendientes del trabajo que tenía que hacer para el dia siguiente, en lugar de disfrutar en cuerpo y mente ese tiempo con sus hijos. Se dio cuenta que esos 30 minutos de trabajo mental en organizar su agenda para el día siguiente, podía hacerlo durante las mañanas. La mujer manejaba todos los días por 45 minutos aproximadamente para llegar al trabajo. Así que se dio cuenta que podía usar su enfoque total para planear su día de actividades labores, mientras manejaba al trabajo, en vez de hacerlo durante el tiempo con sus hijos. Es necesario estar consciente del manejo de nuestros pensamientos de otra manera viviremos en la falsa ilusión de estar fuera de control y faltos de tiempo. ¡Piensa con proposito!

Mental Management

According to experts, human beings have approximately 50,000 thoughts a day. Reflect on the following: How many of your daily thoughts are consciously chosen? It is in our minds where the planning of a productive day starts. On one occasion, a very distressed mother approached me telling me how bad a mother she was because she never felt that the time she spent with her children was enough. After a detailed review of the way she distributed her time physically and mentally throughout the day, she surprisingly realized that she spent at least 30 minutes thinking about planning her activities for the next day, instead of enjoying that time with her kids. She realized that those 30 minutes of mental work could be done in the mornings while driving to work. She would spend approximately 45 minutes every morning commuting to work. Therefore, she discovered that she could plan her work activities while driving to work instead of doing it while she was with her kids. It is important to be aware of the way we manage our thoughts. Otherwise, we live in the fake illusion of being out of control and lacking quality time. Think with purpose!