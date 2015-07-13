Miedo de Expresarme Ante un Público

En mis 18 años de experiencia trabajando en los medios de comunicación, he podido comprobar que la manera más efectiva y rápida de quitar los nervios a la hora de expresarse, aparte de prepararse con el tema, es que en el momento que tengas que hacerlo simplemente te olvides de ti. Olvídate de como te ves, de lo que los demás están pensando de ti o de dónde están tus manos. El enfoque simplemente tiene que ser como a quien tu mensaje impactará de una manera constructiva. Cuando logres enfocar tu mente para beneficio de los demás, el mensaje saldrá con esa intención. Intentalo. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Fear of Speaking in Public

During my 18 years of working in media, I’ve learned that the easiest and quickest way to get rid of fear and nerves when speaking in public is this: prepare your content, but don’t worry about yourself in the moment. Don’t worry about how you look, what others might think or where your hands should be. Focus only on how your message will constructively impact others. When you focus on benefitting others, your message will come out with the right intention. Try it and you’ll see. Think Positive!