Miedo de Expresarme Ante un Público

Piensa Positivo |

Miedo de Expresarme Ante un Público

En mis 18 años de experiencia trabajando en los medios de comunicación, he podido comprobar que la manera más efectiva y rápida de quitar los nervios a la hora de expresarse, aparte de prepararse con el tema, es que en el momento que tengas que hacerlo simplemente te olvides de ti. Olvídate de como te ves, de lo que los demás están pensando de ti o de dónde están tus manos. El enfoque simplemente tiene que ser como a quien tu mensaje impactará de una manera constructiva. Cuando logres enfocar tu mente para beneficio de los demás, el mensaje saldrá con esa intención. Intentalo. ¡Piensa Positivo!

 

Fear of Speaking in Public

During my 18 years of working in media, I’ve learned that the easiest and quickest way to get rid of fear and nerves when speaking in public is this: prepare your content, but don’t worry about yourself in the moment. Don’t worry about how you look, what others might think or where your hands should be. Focus only on how your message will constructively impact others. When you focus on benefitting others, your message will come out with the right intention. Try it and you’ll see. Think Positive!

 

 

Related Articles

Temor al Cambio?

Uno de los temores más grandes que tenemos es el miedo al cambio, porque nos cuesta dejar ir lo que hasta ese momento hemos logrado en la vida. Yo he sentido ese miedo cuando llegue a los EE. UU. Mis exitos en Mexico me dieron la idea que ya había aprendido lo necesario y logrado […]

Viviendo Vicariamente a Traves de Sus Hijos

P Mi marido empuja a nuestros hijos (10 y 16) e hija (12) a sobresalir en los deportes. Él entrena a algunos de sus equipos, y cuando no está entrenando, él es ese tipo gritándoles a los niños y al árbitro. No los deja salirse. Espera que consigan becas deportivas para la universidad. ¿Hasta qué […]

Cuando “¿Cómo estuvo tu día?” se encuentra al silencio

P: ¿Cómolograr que un niño hable acerca de su día en la escuela y de sus sentimientos? Nuestro hijo Joshua tiene ocho años de edad y está en el tercer grado. Rara la vez le dice algo a su padre o a mí sobre la escuela. Le pregunto cómo estuvo su día y él responde […]

?Deberia Obligar a los Niños a Jugar Juntos?

P.  Me ofreci de voluntaria en la escuela de mi hijo de sugundo grado recientemente, y note’ que uno de los niños (“Jimmy”) fue ignorado por los otros niños. Eso me rompió’ el corazón. Cuando le pregunte’ a mi hijo sobre esto mas tarde, me dijo que es divicil jugar con Jimmy, Pense’ que había […]

¿Es mi Hija Demasiado Joven para ser Madre?

P Mi hija de 18 años de edad está comprometida para casarse este verano. Ella es feliz, lo cual me hace a mi feliz, y me cae muy bien mi futuro yerno. Sin embargo, mi hija quiere comenzar una familia enseguida. Creo que son demasiado jóvenes y se van a estresar demasiado tratando de mantener […]

Una Madre-en-Ley Se Convierte en Abuela

P:  Mi nuera e hijo están esperando su primer bebé. He criado a cinco hijos, por lo que trato de ayudarles consejos, pero parece que no quieren escuchar. Por ejemplo, miré los ingredientes en las vitaminas prenatales que mi nuera eligió, y no tienen suficiente ácido fólico y hierro. Encontré unas vitaminas mejores y le […]

El Acosador Regresa: ¿Cómo Puedo Ayudar a Mi Hija a Enfrentar Esto?

P Mi hija adolescente fue víctima de acoso en la escuela primaria por un compañero de clase. Por suerte, se fue a una escuela secundaria diferente. Pero ayer, mi hija se enteró que ambos asisten a la misma escuela preparatoria. Me pregunto si debería hablar con sus padres o un consejero de la escuela. ¿Cómo […]

Cómo Hablar Sobre las Cosas Difíciles

P: Estoy hacienda bien respondiendo las preguntas de “por qué”, las cuales hacen mis hijos sobre cosas cotidianas como comer sus verduras o irse a la cama. Pero estoy confundido sobre temas difíciles como el divorcio y la guerra. Por lo general, murmuro algo como, “halemos de ello más tarde”, pero más tarde nunca llega. […]

¿Cómo Comunican?

  En mi experiencia, he aprendido que es la forma en que usted se expresa más que el mensaje en sí. Un estudio realizado por el Dr. Albert Mehrabian, un experto en el arte de la comunicación, lo confirma con un hallazgo de que nuestras palabras sólo tienen un 7 por ciento de la potencia […]

Una Mosca en la Pared – La Manera Correcta de Observar el Salón de Clase de Sus Hijos

  ¿Cuántas veces ha pensado: “Me gustaría poder ser un pequeño ratón en la esquina del salón de clase?” La mayoría de los padres quisieran poder echar un vistazo en el salón de clase de su pequeño durante el día. Pero más allá de la simple curiosidad, ¿es necesaria tal visita? Hay varias razones por […]

Crianza con Cariño – Clases de padres

Date/Time Date(s) – 07/13/20156:30 pm – 8:30 pm Location Any Baby Can Categories Parenting Events Cost: Free Website: anybabycan.org Phone Number: 5124543743 Additional Information: Estas clases preparan a los padres, dándoles herramientas y habilidades para apoyar el éxito de sus niños en la escuela, aumentar la auto-suficiencia y criar a una familia saludable. Los empleados […]

Crianza con Cariño – Clases de padres

Date/Time Date(s) – 12/22/20156:30 pm – 8:30 pm Location Any Baby Can Categories Parenting Events Cost: Free Website: anybabycan.org Phone Number: 5124543743 Additional Information: Estas clases preparan a los padres, dándoles herramientas y habilidades para apoyar el éxito de sus niños en la escuela, aumentar la auto-suficiencia y criar a una familia saludable. Los empleados […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!