That really old black-and-white horror film “The Invisible Man” has been on my mind lately. You see, my family and I recently embarked on a quick weekend trip. You know, to “get away from it all” and “relax.” And like most endeavors that involve taking toddlers out of their normal surroundings and routines, it was mostly stressful with a small amount of reprieve coming at night when the kids fell asleep. In all other hours of the day, sounds of whining and, “No, I want MOMMEEEEeeee” filled the air and made my ears bleed.

I’m realizing it would be beneficial for me to learn how to disappear, or at the very least become invisible — and not just on trips, but also at home. Here are some tactics I am going to start employing, and I encourage you to try them out to and see which ones stick. After all, it takes a village, mamas.