Es interesante cómo el ser humano puede ofender a la persona que dice amar por cosas simples como el dejar desordenada la casa o simplemente malentendidos pero raramente lo haría con un extraño por las mismas razones. Frases como “es que me sacas de mis casillas”, “porque te tengo confianza” entre otras, son las excusas trilladas que se usan para justificar la ofensa. No es lo que se dice, sino la manera en que se dice lo que tiene el poder de herir o restaurar. Si lo amas y tienes que expresar tu molestia hazlo – pero antes prepara a tu corazón y lengua como si se lo tuvieras que decir a tu jefe, un conocido o extraño. ¡Piensa Positivo!

To offend

It’s interesting how human beings can offend the people we claim to love by simply leaving the house untidy or with simple misunderstandings, but rarely would we do it to a stranger for the same reasons. Phrases like “you get on my nerves” and “because I trust you” are common excuses that are used to justify the offense. It’s not what is said, but the way it’s said that has the power to hurt or restore. If you love someone and you need to express your discomfort, do it – but first prepare your heart and tongue as if you had to tell your boss, an acquaintance or even a stranger. Think positive!