En promedio tenemos alrededor de 50,000 pensamientos diariamente. ¿Cuántos de estos pensamientos son negativos, destructivos o sin ningun proposito? Cuando escuche que la calidad de los pensamientos determina la calidad de vida me hizo total sentido. He encontrado que para eliminar un pensamiento negativo recurrente sin ningun proposito, primero es necesario detectarlo y tener en claro cual es, y segundo, entonces reemplazarlo con otro pensamiento más productivo. Por ejemplo, si el pensamiento negativo es que te imaginas que algo malo te puede pasar sin ninguna razón, entonces en ese instante reemplaza ese pensamiento imaginando lo agradecido que estás por todas las cosas buenas que te hayan ocurrido ese día. Al inicio tomará de toda tu atención para detectar tu pensamiento pero después se convertirá en un hábito inconsciente. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Recurring negative thoughts

On average we have around 50,000 thoughts per day. How many of those are negative, destructive or without purpose? When I heard that the quality of your thoughts determines the quality of your life, it totally made sense. I’ve found that to eliminate a recurrent negative thought, it’s important to first become aware of and acknowledge the thought. Then replace it with a better, more constructive thought. For example, if your thought is that, without a reason, you fear something bad can happen to you, then in that moment imagine giving thanks for all the great things that happened to you that day. At first, it will take all your attention to detect the thought, but eventually it will become an unconscious habit. Think positive!