Lo que hace poderoso a un pensamiento es la manera en cómo lo piensas. Haz de cuenta que tus pensamientos son una película y los efectos especiales que le dan color a tu película son tu voz, el tamaño, los colores, la textura y todo lo que enriquezca la imágen de tu pensamiento. Haz el siguiente ejercicio. Vas a cerrar los ojos e imaginar la mitad de un limón pequeño a la distancia, hay muy poca luz en el lugar y haces un gran esfuerzo por verlo y olerlo. Una vez tengas tu mente enfocada, identifica las emociones que esta imagen produce en ti. ¿Quizás algo de confusión, frustración o dificultad porque no lograste ver bien el limón? Ahora nuevamente cierra los ojos e imagina de nuevo la mitad del limón, pero esta vez lo tienes justo frente a ti, es un limón verde fresco, GRANDE y jugoso. Exprimelo y siente cómo el jugo salpica en tu cara y mano. Te aseguro que la experiencia entre la primera y segunda imagen serán completamente distintas ya que todos los efectos especiales (el tamaño del limón, la distancia y la dinámica) fueron diferentes. Entre más nítidas y reales sean las imágenes y sonidos de tu pensamiento, más impacto habrá en la manera en cómo te sientes y posteriormente en cómo te comportas. Tenemos el poder de controlar los efectos especiales de cada pensamiento ya sea que los exageres para sentirte bien o todo lo contrario, para provocarte ansiedad, angustia o cualquier otro sentimiento negativo. Recuerda que cada uno de tus pensamientos son la raíz de cómo te sientes y comportas día a día. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Thoughts

What makes a thought powerful is the way you think it. Realize that your thoughts are a movie and the special effects that give color to your movie are your voice, size, colors, texture, and everything that enriches the image of your thought. Do the following exercise. You will close your eyes and imagine half a small lemon in the distance, there is very little light around and you make a great effort to see and smell it. Once you have your mind focused, identify the emotions that this image produces in you. Maybe some confusion, frustration, or difficulty because you couldn’t see the lemon well? Now close your eyes again and imagine half of the lemon again, but this time you have it right in front of you. It is a fresh, BIG and juicy green lemon. Squeeze it and feel how the juice splashes on your face and hand. I assure you that the experience between the first and second image will be completely different since all the special effects (lemon size, distance, and dynamics) were different. The sharper and more real the images and sounds of your thinking, the more impact there will be on the way you feel and later, on how you behave. We have the power to control the special effects of each thought whether you exaggerate it to feel good or, quite the opposite, to cause you anxiety, anguish or any other negative feeling. Remember that each of your thoughts is the root of how you feel and behave day-by-day. Think positive!