Una de las necesidades humanas es el progreso personal, tanto en el área física, intelectual y emocional. Tengo mas de diez años trabajando para mi casa Univision. Cuando cumpli los cinco años, recuerdo haberme sentido en un estado de indiferencia laboral. A pesar de que siempre me ha encantado los medios de comunicación, no le encontraba un sentido a mi profesión. Mis ganas de seguir trabajando no eran las mismas. Después me di cuenta que lo que en verdad necesitaba era crecer en mi carrera y empaparme de proyectos nuevos. Lo interesante de esta experiencia es que entendí lo que me pasaba y necesitaba hacer hasta que me tome el tiempo necesario para analizar la situación. Estuve a punto hasta cambiar de carrera. Es muy común hacer decisiones arrebatadas porque no se le da el tiempo necesario para analizar la situación. Si te sientes aburrido, cansado, sin entusiasmo haciendo algo que antes te gustaba hacer, quizás es tiempo de expandir tu conocimiento y crear nuevos retos que te lleven a progresar. ¡Piensa Positivo

PROGRESS = HAPPINESS

Personal growth is a human need that can be fulfilled in three areas: physical, intellectual and emotional. I’ve worked for Univision for more than 10 years, but at the end of my fifth year, I found myself feeling indifferent toward my work. Even though I love communications, my enthusiasm and passion about my job had diminished. After pondering for a while, I realized that I’d stopped growing professionally. Interestingly, it wasn’t until I took the time to analyze my situation that I came up with the real reason behind my negative attitude. I almost changed my profession thinking that my time in the media was over. It’s very common to make impulsive decisions when you don’t take the time to reflect. If you feel bored, tired or lack enthusiasm doing something that inspired you before, maybe it’s time to set new goals and challenges. Think positive!