The Reason to Stop Dreaming

We often hear the phrase that has become cliché: “never stop dreaming;” however, we do stop. It can be complex to understand if we don’t dedicate some time, such as the concept of faith. But I have discovered two powerful reasons why we stop dreaming. The first one is the lack of a good strategy to achieve it, and the second one is because we stop believing in ourselves. I have understood that an easy way out of this negative state is finding a real purpose, where apart from you, someone else that is truly important to you will benefit with what you dream to achieve. Think Positive!

La Razón de Dejar de Soñar

Seguido escuchamos la frase que se ha vuelto cliché “nunca dejes de soñar” sin embargo; lo hacemos. Puede ser complejo de entender si no se le dedica tiempo, tal como el concepto de la fe. Pero he descubierto dos razones poderosas por las que dejamos de hacerlo. La primera, es por falta de una buena estrategia para lograrlo y la segunda, por dejar de creer en ti mismo. He entendido que una manera fácil de salir de este estado negativo, es encontrando un auténtico propósito, en donde aparte de ti, alguien más que verdaderamente te importe salga beneficiado con lo que sueñas lograr. ¡Piensa Positivo!