Todo lo que ves, escuchas y sientes tiene un impacto emocional en tu vida, puede ser positivo o negativo. ¿Te ha pasado que después de platicar con alguien al final de la conversación tu estado de ánimo cambio? Ya sea o que te quedaste con energia o todo lo contrario. O que tal, cuando escuchas una canción que te gusta y de repente te sentiste mejor o cuando hueles algo específico que te trae recuerdos. Todos los días, estás expuesto a estos factores que tienen un impacto en ti. Así que si logras detectarlos te aseguro que estarás más en control de cómo te sientes todos los días. Al hacerlo diariamente, desarrollarás la capacidad de identificar lo que te afecta y al identificarlo tendras la opcion de aceptar o rechazar lo que influye en ti. Tomate un momento y detecta las personas o situaciones que te afectan positiva o negativamente, asi sera mas facil elegir tu estado de ánimo. ¡Piensa Positivo!

YOUR ENVIRONMENT AND EMOTIONS

Everything you see, hear and feel has either a positive or negative emotional impact on you. Have you ever experienced feeling either energized or drained after talking to somebody? What about suddenly feeling great after listening to a song or remembering something after smelling a specific fragrance? Every day, you are exposed to things that have an emotional impact on you. If you’re able to detect them, I can assure you that you’ll be more aware of your feelings. Once you get used to identifying the triggers, you’ll develop the ability to accept or avoid them. Take a moment to detect the people or situations that affect you in a positive or negative way. It will be easier to choose your emotional state.