Tu Forma de Ser

Cuando escuche al motivador Anthony Robbins comentar en una desus conferencias que parte de nuestra manera de pensar y de actuares influenciada por las cinco personas con las que más interactuamos,aprendТ mucho sobre la manera en que pienso y hago las cosas. Tomateunos minutos y encuentra tus cinco influyentes. Una vez los tengas, observadetalladamente tu comportamiento y comparalo con el de ellos. No pornada esta el dicho que dice, “El que con lobos anda a aullar aprende.” Aprende a seleccionar tu manada. ЅPiensa positivo!

The Way You Are

When I heard motivator Anthony Robbins comment in one of his lectures that part of our way of thinking and acting is influenced by the five people we interact with most, I learned a lot about the way I think and do things. Take a few minutes and find your five influencers. Once you have them, observe your behavior in detail and compare it with theirs. Not for nothing is the saying that goes, “He who walks with wolves learns to howl.” Learn to select your pack. Think positive!